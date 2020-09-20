Build your own Lamborghini Huracan Evo and park it in your living room

Automobili Lamborghini has partnered with a games and recreation brand, Ravensburger, to introduce a 3D jigsaw puzzle for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo super sports car.

With the 3D puzzle, Lamborghini enthusiasts can recreate the Huracan Evo V10 car in a 1:18 scale model. They can replicate the sports car's dynamic lines and sophisticated aerodynamic styling through 108 plastic pieces as well as accessories available in the puzzle box.

The plastic puzzle pieces can be mounted onto a replica chassis and every detail of the real car can be reproduced. From the Y-style front bumper and Y-shape in the headlights, to the hexagonal details found throughout the car and the original Arancio Xanto orange color of Lamborghini cars, the toy unit is faithful to its big brother.

(Also read: Lamborghini's collector’s digital stamp celebrates Huracan EVO RWD Spyder)

The Ravensburger Lamborghini Huracan Evo 3D Puzzle set

The finished toy model measures 26 cm in length. It benefits from 32 high-quality feature accessories, such as the axles and four rotating wheels that faithfully replicate the Aesir rims found on the real car, along with front splitter and rear diffuser. The scale model carries the Lamborghini design DNA, evident in its low-slung profile.

(Also read: Lamborghini reaches historical milestone with 10,000th Aventador model)

The sports carmaker says that the Ravensburger Lamborghini Huracan Evo 3D Puzzle recreates the emotion of Lamborghini in a fun-to-build puzzle. The model can be built by children of eight years and older as well as by adults and parked in their living rooms.

The 3D jigsaw puzzle is available for €34.99 (around ₹3,000).