Bugatti honours founder's daughter with Chiron, Chiron Sport exclusive models

Bugatti has created a small series of three cars that constitutes a Chiron and two Chiron Sport hyper sports cars to pay homage to Ettore Bugatti’s daughter, L’Ebe. These models are the final ones for delivery in Europe and all these cars have been handcrafted with a unique art deco style. Bugatti shared that Ettore Bugatti chose to hide his own initials “EB" in her first name, so his daughter would not have to forgo the Bugatti surname even after marriage.

These special edition models of Bugatti Chiron and Bugatti Chiron Sport draw inspiration from L’Ebe's love of art deco style. The Bugatti Chiron's character lines have been accented in gold against the car's blue-tinted carbon body. The gold also highlights the ‘EB’ badging along with the horseshoe-shaped front grille and parts of the 8.0-litre W16 engine cover. The wheels of Bugatti Chiron also sport an understated gold tint.

Inside the Bugatti Chiron, each door panel features a motif of the visual evolution of the brand's most iconic cars, from early Grand Prix racers through to EB110, Veyron and Chiron. Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles shared L’Ebe Bugatti’s biography of her father consisted of letters to his employees and partners along with her own experiences. “Through this unique configuration and use of her name for the final Chiron and Chiron Sport, we wanted to honour her with the status she deserves in our brand’s history," added Piochon.

Bugatti stated that these three exclusive Bugatti Chiron L’Ebe mark the end of Chiron and Chiron Sport in Europe. While the Chiron L’Ebe and a Chiron L’Ebe Sport have already been delivered the third model will be delivered by the end of the month. Bugatti introduced Chiron in 2016 and it comes with an 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbocharged engine. The engine can churn a massive power output of 1,500 PS.

