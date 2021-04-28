Brand new luxury sports car worth in crores burns to ashes

A luxury sports car worth crores was reduced to ashes in Pennsylvania, Unites States, after it went up in flames at a gas station. The McLaren 765LT luxury sports car, which is manufactured in limited numbers by the brand, was recently bought and had barely clocked a few miles before this happened.

According to the local fire department, the car was at a fuel station when the incident took place. The firefighters tried to douse the flame for over two hours. By the time they succeeded, there was not much left of it. The luxury sports car, worth in crores, was reduced to a pile of charred metal and melted plastic.

According to officials the owner had bought the car just three days before the incident and had just driven about 160 kilometres before the abrupt end.

Thankfully, no person was injured in the incident. The fire department has not been able to ascertain the reason behind the fire. However, according to reports, the owner of the ill-fated McLaren had accidentally spilled fuel into the exhaust which could have triggered it and scorched the limited edition sports car worth ₹2.66 crore.

The fire department later released photos of the remains of the McLaren 765LT. It is visible that the car has been damaged beyond repair and can be hardly recognised, barring the hood, and the quad exhausts which seemed to have survived the fire.

This specific model from McLaren is a limited edition with only 765 units being manufactured. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The engine can churn out a whopping 755 horsepower and 800 Nm of peak torque. The car is able to sprint from zero to 96 kilometres per hour in just 2.7 seconds.