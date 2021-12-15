Bollywood actress Kiara Advani adds Audi A8 L to her car collection

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has brought home a black Audi A8 L luxury sedan, adding another marque to her luxury car collection that includes the likes of BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 530d.

Audi India posted an image on its social media handles of the actress posing with her brand new purchase.

Another image showed Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon welcoming Advani to the Audi family with a flower bouquet. “Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience," read the post.

Audi A8 L luxury sedan was introduced in the Indian market in 2020 at a starting price of ₹1.56 crore (ex-showroom). The ultra premium offering from the German car maker gets a long wheel-base version in the country. It is powered by a three-litre V6 petrol engine that is mated to an electric motor with 10Ah lithium ion battery.

The fourth-gen model features a single-frame grille with sleek LED head lights that give the luxury sedan a sporty as well as a sophisticated look. The sedan rides on a 19-inch imposing alloys and features character lines all around. It comes with several premium features inside such as a customised foot massager for rear passengers, heat functionality, two detachable android tablets on the back of the front seat headrests, ambient lighting, cool box for beverages and massaging seats.

The cabin also features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, Matrix LED reading lights and a rear-seat remote control system. In terms of safety features, the A8 L gets as many as eight airbags with two optional central airbags, active head restrains, ABS with EBD, lane assist warning system a 360 degree camera.

Earlier in August this year, Bollywood director Karan Johar too bought a silver Audi A8 L. The director also owns the likes of Mercedes Maybach S500, Jagaur XJL and BMW 570D.