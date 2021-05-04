An image of the updated BMW X3 leaked out online, showing the updated exterior. As it appears, the updated version of the luxury crossover is likely to make its debut soon.

Speaking about the design, the car comes with angular styling. The headlamps come with a more angular shape. The front bumper too will be updated in the line of the contemporary BMW models that get revised kidney grille. Also, the leaked image reveals that the upcoming restyled BMW X3 will receive a new exterior colour as well.

The updated BMW X3 runs on new dual-tone dual-spoke wheels that come with a blackened interior section and a machined finish at the tips. The spy shot doesn't reveal anything, it is likely to receive different-looking LED taillights and a revised bumper as well.

Overall, the new BMW X3 luxury crossover is expected to come with a shiny suave appearance. Usually, BMW cars come with minor styling tweaks whenever they are updated. Hence, the updated BMW X3 too is walking the same path.

The interior of the updated BMW X3 has not been revealed, but expect a host of tweaks there as well. It might get a larger touchscreen infotainment system powered by the latest iDrive 8 software, as hinted by the BMW Blog.

While the styling tweaks are surely on the card, it is not sure, if the German luxury crossover will receive any mechanical change on the powertrain front. It could continue with the same powertrain options but with retuned power and torque output.