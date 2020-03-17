German carmaker BMW and leading Italian bike manufacturer 3T have announced a collaboration delivering 'sheer cycling pleasure' to BMW customers.

Modelled on the highly popular Exploro all-road bike, 3T has produced a special edition 3Tfor BMW model in two colour variations for the adventure-seeking BMW customers.

“3T was a natural choice for us, as 3T’s Exploro model is the best gravel bike available combining performance, luxury and cycling pleasure to our customers", says Gaston Streiger, Head of BMW Lifestyle division.

Characterised by sharp silhouettes and precise lines, the new gravel bike 'aligns with the minimalistic BMW design'. The 3T FOR BMW bikes feature an aerodynamic carbon frame, the world’s lightest carbon aero cranks (made at 3T’s Italian carbon factory), an exclusive Brooks leather saddle and matching Brooks leather grips. Fulcrum alloy wheels and resistible Schwalbe One Speed tyres ensure a secure grip with maximum speed on any terrain - from cobbled city streets to abandoned B-roads and mountain trails.

“We are extremely proud that BMW selected 3T to partner exclusively on the creation of the special 3T FOR BMW bike. BMW delivers ‘sheer driving pleasure’ to customers and with the 3T FOR BMW bike, we aim to deliver the same all road biking experience" says Rene Wiertz, co-owner and CEO of 3T.

Both colour variations of the 3T FOR BMW bike will be available for purchase at selected BMW dealers and 3T Experience Centers.