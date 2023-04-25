BMW says you can use your Android smartphones as vehicle keys

BMW announced that its Digital Key Plus feature is now available in smartphones with Android. Owners can now use their smartphones to unlock and lock their BMW cars and start the engine without taking out their phones from their pockets. The Bavarian automaker informs that phones with Digital Key Plus completely replaces conventional vehicle key as the former also incorporates an extended functionality called ultra-wideband technology (UWB).

The mentioned technology, as the brand explains, is a digital radio technology used for close range with high bandwidth. It features exact localisation and offers the maximum possible security. The precision of this technology virtually eliminates the risk of attacks where the radio signal is jammed or intercepted. The premium automaker has collaborated with Google to develop the specification to make the application more compatible.

Till now, the application has been only compatible with iPhone and Apple Watch. By incorporating this technology in Android, BMW specifies that it aims to offer digital vehicle access for all customers, irrespective of the operating system of the smartphone they use. Currently, the application is available on current Samsung Galaxy S23+ / Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone models along with a few older models with the specific hardware. While models built after November 2022 feature this functionality, BMW plans to offer an OTA update that will help this service to reach older models.

In other news, BMW recently showcased the i7 M70 xDrive, one of its most powerful EV models yet, at the Shanghai Auto Show. The electric vehicle generates a power output of 660 hp and a maximum torque of 1,100 Nm. It comes with a battery pack of 101.7 kWh. It promises to offer a range of up to 560 km.

