This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
News >
BMW orders batteries worth $24 billion as EV demand grows
BMW orders batteries worth $24 billion as EV demand grows
2 min read. Updated: 06 Sep 2021, 07:15 PM IST
Bloomberg
BMW says that these cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models the brand is producing through 2024.
BMW’s orders are spread across China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and EVE Energy Co., South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co. and Sweden’s Northvolt AB.
BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up for more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year.
The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview.
The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The company plans to start switching to a new generation of batteries the following year. “We’re following the market," Zipse said. “The first half has shown that we’re growing and gaining market share. We’re right in the middle of electrification."
Carmakers are reeling from a crippling shortage of semiconductors that’s put the industry on high alert to identify other vulnerabilities in their supply chains. Access to enough battery cells and raw materials like cobalt and nickel will be critical to established carmakers’ electric transformations. EV leader Tesla Inc. has gone so far as to clinch metal-supply deals with miners.
BMW’s increased cell orders are spread across China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and EVE Energy Co., South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co. and Sweden’s Northvolt AB. Shares in CATL, as the company is known added as much as 6.5% in Asia on Monday, while Shenzhen-traded EVE Energy increased by a similar amount.
While BMW has readied a response to growing EV sales, it’s continued to be constrained by the dearth of semiconductors. Last month, the company predicted the situation would worsen through the end of the year.