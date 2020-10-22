BMW Motorrad to announce 5 new heritage models today

BMW Motorrad will be announcing 5 new heritage models in an online presentation today (Thursday, October 22). The upcoming new models will also include variants of the recently-launched BMW R 18 cruiser. The new models will premier online at 18.00 CEST (21.30 IST).

The cancellation of the EICMA 2020 means that the bikes won't be available for a personal first look, but this also means that they are coming sooner than originally planned.

(Also Read: Will Smith seems worried for Sadhguru touring on a 'massive' BMW K 1600 GT bike)

For now the only thing that's certain is that the bikes will come from the company's 'heritage' sphere and one or more bikes will be the variants of the 1800 cc Boxer engine nestled in the R 18 cruiser. For the record, new Touring and Bagger versions of the R 18 were spotted on the public roads in the past which hint towards the same possibility.

Apart from that, other models may include a special edition of the ever-popular R nineT model. Currently there are four R nineT models available in the international market- the standard base model, the Scrambler, the Pure and the /5. There is also a chance that apart from a R 18 variant, rest of the bike may also turn out to be the refreshed versions of the R nineT's iterations.

(Also Read: BMW M 1000 RR breaks cover. Here's what makes it special)

It won't be long to find out which new BMW bikes debut today as the online global reveal starts in a matter of hours from now. The event will be live streamed across the company's social media platforms.

The company has also teased ‘special guests’, which may include Michael van der Mark, who joins BMW’s WorldSBK effort aboard the new 2021 BMW M 1000 RR.