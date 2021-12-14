Home > Auto > News > BMW Motorrad India delivers 5,000 motorcycles this year, its all time high
(L-R) Shivapada Ray, Siddharth Rai and Vikram Pawah

BMW Motorrad India delivers 5,000 motorcycles this year, its all time high

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 04:09 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • BMW Motorrad India will post a growth of over 100% in 2021 as compared to the previous year.

BMW Motorrad is celebrating 5,000 motorcycle deliveries to customers in India this year and will post a growth of over 100% as compared to the previous year. The two-wheeler company has achieved this feat by overcoming the current sentiment in the two-wheeler industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sales volume was primarily driven by the ‘Made in India’ BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which grabbed a share of nearly 90% of the total yearly sales of the company.

Other customer favourites include BMW C 400 GT, R 1250 GS / GSA, BMW R18 Classic, BMW S 1000 R and the BMW M 1000 RR.

  • First Published Date : 14 Dec 2021, 04:06 PM IST

