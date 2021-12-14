BMW Motorrad India delivers 5,000 motorcycles this year, its all time high

BMW Motorrad India delivers 5,000 motorcycles this year, its all time high1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 04:09 PM IST
BMW Motorrad India will post a growth of over 100% in 2021 as compared to the previous year.
BMW Motorrad is celebrating 5,000 motorcycle deliveries to customers in India this year and will post a growth of over 100% as compared to the previous year. The two-wheeler company has achieved this feat by overcoming the current sentiment in the two-wheeler industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The sales volume was primarily driven by the ‘Made in India’ BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which grabbed a share of nearly 90% of the total yearly sales of the company.
Similar Bikes
Komaki M-5
₹ 99,000* Onwards
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹ 54,500* Onwards
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹ 56,940* Onwards
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹ 62,200* Onwards
Benling India Benling Icon
₹ 65,470* Onwards
Benling India Benling Aura
₹ 73,000* Onwards
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹ 2.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Bmw G 310 Gs
313 cc
₹ 2.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Bmw F 900 R
895 cc
₹ 10.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Bmw F 900 Xr
895 cc
₹ 10.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Bmw R 1250 R
1254 cc
₹ 15.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Other customer favourites include BMW C 400 GT, R 1250 GS / GSA, BMW R18 Classic, BMW S 1000 R and the BMW M 1000 RR.