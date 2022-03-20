BMW delivers more than 2.5 million vehicles including over 1,00,000 EVs in 2021 

For the current year, BMW is expecting to double its EV deliveries.BMW says the semiconductor shortage will not ease till the second half of 2022.

BMW announced it delivered a total of more than 2.5 million vehicles including more than one lakh electric vehicles to customers last year. BMW informed the segment’s operating earnings touched almost 10 billion compared to the year-on-year comparison. The luxury automaker said this is the result of improved pricing and higher volumes.

The company's motorcycle segment also delivered strong performance by registering a total sale of more than 1,94,000 units worldwide. BMW shared it observed substantial growth in all regions, especially in the markets of the United States and China. The brand’s pre-tax earnings in this segment more than doubled year-on-year to almost 230 million euros.

BMW is being cautious with its 2022 outlook considering adversarial situations such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the surge in Covid cases in China. The Bavarian automaker said for the latter, it is monitoring the current developments in China closely, though it has not considered any possible negative impact due to that in its current year’s outlook. The company is also expecting the deliveries of its electric vehicles to double this year. It also did state it is not expecting the ongoing semiconductor shortage to not ease before the second half of 2022. BMW is including the initial impact of rising raw material and energy prices in its plans this year.

BMW is currently gearing up to unveil its first all-electric luxury sedan BMW i7 next month. The electric sedan will offer a range of more than 600 km, informed the automaker. Calling the EV to be to be the most powerful BMW 7 Series, the new electric vehicle will offer some new features such as My Modes and the latest generation of the iDrive operating system, BMW Theatre Screen which will move out of the roof liner. It is an ultra-widescreen with a 31-inch screen, 32:9 panoramic display format and 8K streaming resolution.

