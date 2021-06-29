BMW collaborates with Marvel Studios for upcoming movie Black Widow

BMW and Marvel Studios have teamed up for the first time for the latter's upcoming movie, Black Widow. The movie will showcase both BMW X3 and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé. The automaker says that this collaboration will continue beyond Black Widow.

The car used in the action sequence of the film is a black BMW X3 M40i. The company also adds that the Marvel fans residing in Munich, Germany will get an opportunity to see the original car used in these sequences at the BMW Welt. BMW has also released a behind-the-scenes video on its YouTube channel where one can see a chase sequence in which the X3 model comes under heavy fire, loses a door, crashes with parked cars, performs 360-degree powerslides, explodes, and finally does a backflip before it lands upside down on a tank. Since BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé doesn't appear in the video, one may have to wait for the movie that is slated for release on July 9. It will star Scarlett Johansson as the protagonist.

