Bizarre: Plane hits airport vehicle on runway, kills two occupants

Two persons inside a fire-fighting vehicle were killed recently when a LATAM Airlines' plane collided with it on the runway at the Lima International Airport on Friday. While all crew members and passengers were evacuated and did not suffer any injuries, one other person inside the vehicle received injuries.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM
This grab from an AFP video shows the LA2213 flight plane after it collided with a firefighting vehicle at the Jorge Chavez International Ariport in Lima, Peru. (AFP)
This grab from an AFP video shows the LA2213 flight plane after it collided with a firefighting vehicle at the Jorge Chavez International Ariport in Lima, Peru.

Associated Press reports that Flight LA2213 was making its way from Lima to Juliaca in Peru when the incident took place. Local eyewitnesses say that the plane hit the fire-fighting vehicle shortly before taking off. It is not clear why the vehicle was on the runway but that both the plane and the vehicle were in motion when the accident took place. Smoke was seen bellowing out from the scene of the incident immediately after the incident. Four emergency vehicles were deployed immediately to ensure that the fire was brought under control and all occupants were taken to safety.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and LATAM Airlines has said that all passengers are being accommodated on other flights without any charge. Meanwhile, operations at the airport were suspended and all flights were diverted to other airports in close vicinity.

