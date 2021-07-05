Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Bicycle-powered car? This zero-emission Honda is 'slower than walking'
Bicycle-powered car. (Image credits: Screengrab of a video posted on YouTube by Life OD)

Bicycle-powered car? This zero-emission Honda is 'slower than walking'

2 min read . 03:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Deepika Agrawal

  • The Honda Civic's internal combustion engine has been removed and the rear cassette of a bicycle has been attached to the transmission of the car.
  • The bicycle-powered car runs at a speed of two miles per hour.

Automotive enthusiasts and even skeptics conduct various experiments on vehicles such as engine swapping, creating a widebody vehicle, modifying engine specs or vehicle design, among others. But one of the weirdest experiments conducted is the swapping of a car's internal combustion engine (ICE) with a cycle's pedal power.

The team of YouTube channel 'Life OD' fitted a fourth-generation Honda Civic with a bicycle which can be pedalled by two people at a time to move it around on the roads. But, mind you! This zero-emission Civic crawls at a speed of just 2 mph, slower than an average person's walking speed.

civic

1799 cc|Petrol|Automatic (CVT)
Ex-showroom price
₹22,49,997* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

t-roc

1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
Ex-showroom price
₹19,99,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

zs-ev

Electric|Automatic
Ex-showroom price
₹24,18,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also read | This custom widebody vehicle has 2 steering wheels and 2 engines, does donuts)

The video posted online shows the construction of the bicycle-powered car. The team removed the ICE of the car with the gearbox still intact. The bicycle's rear wheel was removed and its rear cassette was attached to the vehicle's transmission. The bicycle seems to be sticking out of the Civic's engine bay. As a result, while two people pedal the bicycle-car, one person behind the car's wheel is responsible for steering and changing into an appropriate gear. So much for a car ride!

As the bicycle-car moves on the road, passersby are stunned with the most eye-catching thing in the vicinity. People make videos of the bizarre vehicle as it pedals its way to the nearest McDonald's. The bike-powered car manages to reach its destination at 2mph and the three drivers grab drinks from the drive-thru lane.

(Also read | This Ford Festiva converted into a lawnmower)

Just when they are done celebrating their crazy achievement with a soft drink treat and are headed back to their place, they get pulled over by a police vehicle following them. Clearly, the cops are equally confused about the experimental vehicle and do not know what to do with it. As one the cyclists explains the officers that it is actually a "really big bicycle", they seem to be convinced and decide to let the bicycle-car go.