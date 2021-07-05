Bicycle-powered car? This zero-emission Honda is 'slower than walking'

Automotive enthusiasts and even skeptics conduct various experiments on vehicles such as engine swapping, creating a widebody vehicle, modifying engine specs or vehicle design, among others. But one of the weirdest experiments conducted is the swapping of a car's internal combustion engine (ICE) with a cycle's pedal power.

The team of YouTube channel 'Life OD' fitted a fourth-generation Honda Civic with a bicycle which can be pedalled by two people at a time to move it around on the roads. But, mind you! This zero-emission Civic crawls at a speed of just 2 mph, slower than an average person's walking speed.

The video posted online shows the construction of the bicycle-powered car. The team removed the ICE of the car with the gearbox still intact. The bicycle's rear wheel was removed and its rear cassette was attached to the vehicle's transmission. The bicycle seems to be sticking out of the Civic's engine bay. As a result, while two people pedal the bicycle-car, one person behind the car's wheel is responsible for steering and changing into an appropriate gear. So much for a car ride!

As the bicycle-car moves on the road, passersby are stunned with the most eye-catching thing in the vicinity. People make videos of the bizarre vehicle as it pedals its way to the nearest McDonald's. The bike-powered car manages to reach its destination at 2mph and the three drivers grab drinks from the drive-thru lane.

Just when they are done celebrating their crazy achievement with a soft drink treat and are headed back to their place, they get pulled over by a police vehicle following them. Clearly, the cops are equally confused about the experimental vehicle and do not know what to do with it. As one the cyclists explains the officers that it is actually a "really big bicycle", they seem to be convinced and decide to let the bicycle-car go.