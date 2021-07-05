As the bicycle-car moves on the road, passersby are stunned with the most eye-catching thing in the vicinity. People make videos of the bizarre vehicle as it pedals its way to the nearest McDonald's. The bike-powered car manages to reach its destination at 2mph and the three drivers grab drinks from the drive-thru lane.

Just when they are done celebrating their crazy achievement with a soft drink treat and are headed back to their place, they get pulled over by a police vehicle following them. Clearly, the cops are equally confused about the experimental vehicle and do not know what to do with it. As one the cyclists explains the officers that it is actually a "really big bicycle", they seem to be convinced and decide to let the bicycle-car go.