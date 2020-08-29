Bentley Flying Spur gets new styling specification to enhance its sporty appeal

Bentley has introduced a new styling specification for its flagship sedan - the Flying Spur, which gives it an even more sporting aesthetic to match its unrivalled performance. The new style features high gloss carbon fibre exterior components that have been manufactured by hand and mirror-matched.

The additions include a front bumper splitter, side skirts with metallic Bentley badges, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler, all crafted in high-gloss 2x2 twill carbon fibre. The side skirts include an exquisite detail with the inclusion of a three-dimensional electroformed Bentley badge.

(Also read: Bentley begins production of super exclusive Pikes Peak Continental GT)

It is not just about the looks of the car. Laid-up in multiple layers, each layer of the carbon fibre is oriented for optimum strength and durability whilst maintaining minimal weight. The styling specification also complements the aerodynamic performance of the Flying Spur. The aero parts are assessed and refined using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software for aerodynamic performance, including front and rear lift and overall drag.

Bentley Flying Spur with new styling specification

The new aesthetics further complement the advanced four wheel drive and four wheel steer chassis technology of the Flying Spur.

First physical prototypes with the new styling specification will be manufactured only once virtual assessments seeking to minimise any affect of the carbon fibre parts on the vehicle's functions are completed.

(Also read: Bentley begins EV powertrain study; aims fully electric car by 2026)

The new styling specification on the Flying Spur can either be ordered through Bentley’s network of retailers for a new car or can be retrofitted at a later date to enhance a customer’s existing car.