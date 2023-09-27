Bentley Flying Spur hybrid launched in India with over 800-km range

British luxury carmaker Bentley Motors has launched the Flying Spur plug-in hybrid in India. The luxury salon, rival to the likes of Mercedes-Maybach S Class and Rolls-Royce Ghost, is available at a whopping price of ₹5.25 crore (ex-showroom). The Flying Spur comes with hybrid technology which helps the car to travel about 40 kms purely on electric power. Here is a quick look at what else the multi-crore luxury sedan from the iconic British auto giant has on offer.

Bentley Flying Spur engine and performance:

The Flying Spur sedan is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine. The unit comes mated to an electric motor which draws power from a 18 kWh battery pack. The transmission job is handled by a eight-speed automatic gearbox. In petrol-only mode, the Flying Spur can churn out 404 bhp of power and 550 Nm of peak torque. Combined with the electric motor, the output increases to 527 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds and comes with a top speed of 285 kmph. In electric-only mode, the Flying Spur can travel up to 41 kms.

Bentley Flying Spur specification and design:

The Flying Spur hybrid does not have too many differences with its standard versions. The luxury sedan stands over five metres in length, more than two metres in width and has a height of 1,484 mm. The wheelbase of the Flying Spur is 3,195 mm and has a ground clearance of 110 mm. The sedan stands on a set of 22-inch alloy wheels. It also offers boot space of up to 351 litres.

In terms of looks, the Flying Spur comes with a blacked-out grille with chrome highlights, round LED headlights with DRL units, quad exhausts and square LED taillights at the rear as well as the hybrid badging on the boot lid to differentiate it from its standard versions. Bentley will offer the Flying Spur hybrid with 60 choices of exterior colours and a host of customisation options.

Bentley Flying Spur interiors and features:

The interior of the Flying Spur hybrid is a cabin full of indulgence. One can opt between 15 interior colour schemes and eight veneer options for the dashboard as well as stitching choices. List of features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, 21-speaker premium surround sound system and more. The rear seat passengers also get 10.1-inch digital display for entertainment. The rear passengers also get wireless touchscreen remote controls to adjust settings like seat massage, music selection and air conditioning levels. The rear seats are armchair-inspired and can be reclined with 14-way electric adjustment and memory functions.

