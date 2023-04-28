Future is today! This flying car is available for purchase already

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 28, 2023

The Jetson One eVTOL or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle is priced at $90,000

Jetson One weighs all of 86 kilos and can fly for 20 minutes, having a top speed of 102 kmph

The flying car is basically a roll-caged small cockpit with plenty of carbon fibre elements

There are as many as eight propellers all around the Jetson One

The total power output is 88 KW or around 118 hp

The cockpit has two joysticks - one to control the altitude and the other to change its direction

Booking amount for the Jetson One is $8,000 but the first batch is entirely sold out
For more on Jetson One
Click Here