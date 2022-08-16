HT Auto
Bentley Batur grand tourer teased, to feature W12 powertrain

With Batur, Bentley will launch a new design language for the brand.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2022, 15:42 PM
The Bentley Mulliner Batur has been named after Lake Batur which is located in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia. (Bentley)
The Bentley Mulliner Batur has been named after Lake Batur which is located in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia. (Bentley)
The Bentley Mulliner Batur has been named after Lake Batur which is located in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia. (Bentley)
The Bentley Mulliner Batur has been named after Lake Batur which is located in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia.

Bentley has teased its upcoming hand-crafted grand tourer, the Bentley Mulliner Batur which will make its global debut at Monterey Car Week in the coming weekend. With this new model, Bentley will launch a new design language for the brand. The ultra-premium automaker shared that this new design will the lay foundation for the future range of Bentley Battery Electric Vehicles which the company plans to launch in 2025.

The Bentley Mulliner Batur has been named after Lake Batur which is located in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia. It is being seen as the successor to the Bentley Bacalar, however, Bentley stresses that its new design will make it stand out. The new design of the car takes reinterpretation of classic features into new, cleaner and modern forms.

(Also read | Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase edition production kicked off )

Like Bentley Bacalar, customers will also be able to personalise Batur according to their wishes. One can wish for any colour and finish of every surface and component for creating a customised Bentley Batur unit. The company shared that material options include sustainable natural fibre composites, low-CO2 leather and even 3D printed 18K gold.

(Also read | Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion )

Bentley Batur will feature the W12 engine which will be able to churn massive power and torque though the automaker has not divulged the figures. As the brand slowly starts its transition towards electrification, Bentley is going all in to use the W12 engine in what it is calling the ultimate Bentley grand tourer, Batur. The chassis system of the new car will be the most advanced that will match the power of the powertrain which will give the grand tourer dynamic straight-line performance.

