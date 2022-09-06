Bark. Ok. Please: Man lets dog drive his car, gets arrested

It is common for people to seat their dogs in the front passenger seat and drive them around while the pets pop their heads out of the windows, enjoying the view of the human world. If this is not enough dog-love, an Israeli man let his dog take the matter into its paws. In a moment of excitement, he let his dog drive the car on a busy road while he could be heard cheering in the background of a video of the incident that has surfaced online.

35-year-old Mein Nakuba filmed his dog while it took the control of the steering wheel. The video showed the dog sitting on the man's lap while holding the steering wheel for a little while. The man seemed to have almost left the control of the car and completely reveled in his dog doing the driver's duty.

תיעוד: בן 35 מעין נקובא נעצר לאחר שנתן לכלבו לנהוג ברכב@VeredPelman

(תיעוד: דוברות המשטרה) pic.twitter.com/Cte8YlNxmh — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 5, 2022

But when the video was publicized on social media platforms, it came to the notice of legal authorities and Nakuba was arrested. The man is suspected of reckless driving and is set to appear for remand hearing Monday afternoon.

This is not where the man's offence list ends. Upon seizing his vehicle, the Jerusalem police found out that his vehicle did not have a roadworthy certification. The police pointed out that the man's suspected behavior was dangerous and improper, and it endangered the lives of other road users. In a statement, the police said, “Those who carry out such acts endanger people's lives. We will continue to act to enforce serious traffic offenses and prosecute suspects who endanger road users with their actions."

Once the investigation and interrogation is over, a traffic indictment will be filed against the man and he will be prosecuted in court.

