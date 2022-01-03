Top Sections
Bajaj Auto reports highest-ever exports at 2.5 million units in 2021
Bajaj Auto's Pulsar brand achieved its highest ever export sales in 2021.

Bajaj Auto reports highest-ever exports at 2.5 million units in 2021

2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 12:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Bajaj Auto's 125cc plus motorcycle segment contributed 41 per cent of two-wheeler volumes in the calendar year 2021.

  • Besides Pulsar, Bajaj Dominar brand grew 49 per cent last year thanks to a strong response to the new Dominar 250 model.

Bajaj Auto on Monday announced that it witnessed 30 per cent year-on-year sales growth in the overseas market at over 2.5 million units in the calendar year 2021 despite various challenges. The vehicle export figure in 2021 was also the highest ever for the company in a calendar year.

The company exported over 2.2 million units of two-wheelers in calendar year 2021 while three-wheeler and quadricycle sales added another 0.3 million plus units to exports. The company exports vehicles to over 70 countries. It plans to further make a move into key markets like Brazil and western Europe.

(Also read | Bajaj Auto reports 3% decline in total sales in December)

The 125cc plus segment contributed 41 per cent of two-wheeler volumes in the calendar year 2021, while flagship sports motorcycle brand Pulsar achieved its highest ever export sales in 2021. Pulsar continues to maintain a leadership position in key markets such as Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, Turkey, Bangladesh, Nepal and Egypt.

Besides Pulsar, Bajaj Dominar grew 49 per cent last year thanks to a strong response to the new Dominar 250 model. The company stated that the Dominar brand has become the leader in the 250-400cc sports motorcycle segment in countries such as Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Guatemala and Turkey since the launch of the latest model.

(Also read | Bajaj to invest 300 cr for new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune)

Bajaj Boxer also achieved its highest-ever export sales in 2021, and continues to lead in markets such as Africa with over 40 per cent share in key countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The company attributes its strong export performance to the sustained leadership position in several global markets, and years of commitment. The company's Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said in a statement, “Our diverse brand portfolio enables us to engage with a wide range of customers, from the moto-taxi to sports tourers and everything in between." He added, “This versatility is of enormous value in mitigating the current volatility as well as capturing emergent opportunities."

(with inputs from PTI)

  • First Published Date : 03 Jan 2022, 12:46 PM IST