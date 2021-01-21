Home > Auto > News > Bajaj Auto reports 23% jump in Q3 net profit

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said in a stock exchange filing that its net profit in the October-December quarter rose by 23% to 1,556 crore as against 1,262 crore during the same quarter last year. Shortly after this, the shares of Bajaj Auto saw a 5% rise to touch a high of 3807.75.

The company's revenue from operations increased from 7,640 crore to 8,910 crore in Q3 of FY21 as against the same quarter in the previous year. The operating profit figure stood at 1,698 crore.

