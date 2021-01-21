Bajaj Auto reports 23% jump in Q3 net profit1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 03:51 PM IST
- The operating profit figure of Bajaj Auto stood at ₹1,698 crore.
Bajaj Auto on Thursday said in a stock exchange filing that its net profit in the October-December quarter rose by 23% to ₹1,556 crore as against ₹1,262 crore during the same quarter last year. Shortly after this, the shares of Bajaj Auto saw a 5% rise to touch a high of ₹3807.75.
The company's revenue from operations increased from ₹7,640 crore to ₹8,910 crore in Q3 of FY21 as against the same quarter in the previous year. The operating profit figure stood at ₹1,698 crore.