Bajaj Auto on Thursday said in a stock exchange filing that its net profit in the October-December quarter rose by 23% to ₹1,556 crore as against ₹1,262 crore during the same quarter last year. Shortly after this, the shares of Bajaj Auto saw a 5% rise to touch a high of ₹3807.75.

The company's revenue from operations increased from ₹7,640 crore to ₹8,910 crore in Q3 of FY21 as against the same quarter in the previous year. The operating profit figure stood at ₹1,698 crore.