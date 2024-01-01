Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 16 per cent rise in total sales at 3,26,806 units in December 2023. The company had sold a total of 2,81,514 units in December 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,83,001 units last month as against 2,47,052 units in the year-ago period

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,83,001 units last month as against 2,47,052 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 15 per cent, the company has added. Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,58,370 units as compared to 1,25,553 units in the corresponding month a year ago, up 26 per cent, the company said.

Exports of two-wheelers were higher at 1,24,631 units last month from 1,21,499 units in December 2022.

Total commercial vehicle sales were higher by 27 per cent at 43,805 units as against 34,462 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.

First Published Date: