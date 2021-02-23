Bajaj Auto launches online sales platform for its motorcycle range in India

Bajaj Auto will now sell motorcycles online at its official website. Apart from its own product lineup, the Pune-based bikemaker will also retail bikes from KTM and Husqvarna brands.

Interested customers can give Bajaj Auto's India website a visit where the brand has listed its products along with the ex-showroom prices, engine displacement, power output, and peak torque figures.

Motorcycles can be selected, followed by the choice of state, city, and preferred dealership before proceeding to book the desired vehicle. Goes without saying, the booking amount and pricing change depending upon the model selected. Also, the booking amount paid for the model is adjusted at the time of final payment.

What's to be noted is that the online booking feature is currently limited to select cities and dealerships. As per the official Bajaj webpage (currently), only cities - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal - are part of the list.

The new online sale platform will only allow customers to select a motorcycle from the comfort of their homes but will help the company to reach out to more customers who do not prefer stepping out of their homes due to the pandemic.

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Pulsar 180 BS 6 naked roadster in the country priced at ₹1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Pulsar 180 comes with bold decals and twin pilot lamps with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) system, sporty split seats, black alloy wheels and an 'infinity' LED tail lamp (read full information here).