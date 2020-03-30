Ministry of Health and and Family Welfare on Monday afternoon tweeted that automobile manufacturers in the country have been asked to manufacture ventilators to assist in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Over 1,000 confirmed positive cases have been reported even as the entire nation conitnues to be in lockdown mode till April 14.

The Health Ministry's tweet informed that major automobile makers in the country have been asked to assist in the fight against coronavirus. "Automobile manufacturers have been asked to manufacture #ventilators and are working towards this end," the post on the micro-blogging website read. There are currently 14,000 ventilators which have been dedicated for coronavirus patients in hospitals around the country.

The Health Ministry has informed that the current capacity for N-95 in the country is 50,000 per day and this figure will go up to 1 lakh per day by next week.

Speaking to HT Auto on Thursday, RC Bhargava, Chairman Maruti Suzuki, had said that various options are being considered. By Saturday, the country's largest car maker had already put into place an effective plan. (Read more here)

On Saturday, Maruti Suzuki confirmed that it will assist in augmenting the production of ventilators and masks which are critical medical equipment. (Read more here)

Mahindra and Mahindra too has stepped up efforts and has already introduced 'Face Shields' for healthcare workers. The company is also expected to soon launch sub- ₹7,500 ventilators. (Read more here)

Hyundai Motor India's CSR wing informed last week that it had placed an order for testing kit from South Korea. (Read more here)

Automakers the world over are increasingly being urged to step in the fight against coronavirus. Companies like Ford, GM and Tesla are in the process of manufacturing or assisting manufacture of ventilators in the United States while several OEMs are doing the same in the UK.