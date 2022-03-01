HT Auto
Home Auto News Auto Loan Recovery Racket Busted In Thane. Here's Why You Need To Be Careful

Auto loan-recovery racket busted in Thane. Here's why you need to be careful

The accused reportedly posed as recovery agents and approached those who had defaulted on loan repayments.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 01:00 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Eight persons were recently arrested by cops in Maharashtra's Thane on charges of cheating automobile buyers who had defaulted on vehicle loan payments. As per a PTI report, the accused extorted money from loan defaulters by posing as recovery agents.

It is reported that the accused managed to gain access to a list of auto loan defaulters and then approach them with fake IDs, posing as recovery agents with fake documents to further add credence to the sinister charade.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

If a loan defaulter was unable to pay the amount demanded, the accused used to seize their vehicles.

The PTI report, quoting police officials, cite one instance when a person was asked to pay 25,000 and when he couldn't, his autorickshaw was seized.

In all, as many as 11 motorcycles, two autorickshaw, 10 mobile phones and a laptop was seized from the recovered from the accused. The total value of all of these are said to be around 4.80 lakh.

The entire incident once again shows the need to be vigilant with all loan and loan-repayment processes to avoid being cheated. While paying EMIs on time is a solid financial habit, in case of a rare default, it is advisable to visit a bank branch in person to either pay the amount with penalty or at least discuss a possible alternate solution. In case of recovery agents, many security experts suggest double-checking their credentials before revealing any personal or financial details.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 01:00 PM IST
TAGS: Car loan Vehicle loan
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Mahindra XUV700, Thar SUVs power sales to new highs in February
Mahindra XUV700, Thar SUVs power sales to new highs in February
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
Fuel price hike likely as crude becomes costlier, blame it on Ukraine conflict
Fuel price hike likely as crude becomes costlier, blame it on Ukraine conflict

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city