Auto Expo 2023: Where, when, and what to expect

Auto Expo is the biggest automotive event in India that takes place every two years, organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which is the apex governing body of the Indian automobile manufacturing industry. The event plays a crucial role in showcasing new cars, motorcycles, scooters, concept vehicles, commercial vehicles, automotive technology etc. However, the biennial automotive event had to be given a miss in 2022 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-related disruptions. After a short hiatus, the expo is now ready to return again in January 2023.

The upcoming Auto Expo 2023 is expected to witness the unveiling of some spectacular concept vehicles and production-ready models in both internal combustion and other greener and cleaner powertrain formats. Before the Auto Expo 2023 kicks off, here are all the details about the event you want to know.

Auto Expo 2023: Venue

Auto Expo 2023 will be held at the India Expo Mart, like the event's last few editions. The India Expo Mart is located near the JP Golf Couse in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Simultaneously, the Auto Expo - Component Show, which is dedicated to the auto component industry, will be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

Auto Expo 2023: Date and time

Auto Expo 2023 is scheduled between January 13 and 18, 2023. General public hours of the event will be 11 am - 8 pm on the 14th and 15th of January, 11 am to 7 pm on the 16th and 17th of January, and 11 am to 6 pm on the 18th of January. Entry at the event venue will be closed one hour before the closing time, while entry to the exhibition halls will be closed 30 minutes before the closing time every day.

Auto Expo 2023: How to get there

The India Expo Mart is well connected through roads and the metro rail networks with Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). It is within easy reach from central Delhi, New Delhi rail station and the Indira Gandhi International Airport via the eight-lane Greater Noida Expressway. Also, the venue is easily accessible through metro rail and personal and public transport. The venue is claimed to have a parking capacity for nearly 8,000 vehicles.

Auto Expo 2023: Automakers participating

The Auto Expo 2023 is expected to witness the unveiling of a wide range of cars and two-wheelers. Key auto manufacturing companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, MG, Renault, and Nissan are expected to showcase some spectacular concept cars and production-ready models at the event. Luxury car brands like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and BMW too are expected to be present at the event.

The Auto Expo 2023 will also witness some interesting electric cars from legacy brands and EV startups. The electric vehicle manufacturers and electric mobility technology players like BYD India, Tork Motors, Okinawa Autotech, Hero Electric, Log9 Material, ELMoto, Matter Motorworks, CE Info Systems, Sibros Technologies India, Omjay EeVe, Autoline E-Mobility, Hop Electric, Devot Motors, MTA E-Mobility, Greaves Cotton, and Omega Seiki Mobility are also expected to be present at the event.

The carmakers are expected to overshadow the two-wheeler manufacturers at the event. Companies like Motovolt, Sledgehammer, Devot, Fujiyama, LML, Quantum, and Ultraviolette are some of the other prominent players who are expected to be seen at the Auto Expo 2023.

