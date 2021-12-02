Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Audi announces price hike across models from January 1, blames rising input cost
Audi India has seen a solid growth in sales courtesy new product launches, including the latest Q5 SUV.

Audi announces price hike across models from January 1, blames rising input cost

2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 03:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Audi India says the upward price revision would be up to three per cent across all models it offers in the country.

Audi India on Thursday informed ex-showroom prices of all its models offered in the country will see an upward trajectory effective January 1 of the new year. Putting the blame on rising input and operational costs, Audi says a price correction has been deemed the only way forward.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also read: Maruti cars to get costlier in new year)

On the back of nine new product launches this calendar year, Audi India has witnessed a stellar surge in sales at a rate of 136%. But the year has also brought its fair share of challenges for the company as well as the Indian automotive industry at large. The global semiconductor shortage continues to pose an unprecedented roadblock while rising input costs have also affected OEMs. “The Audi India strategy focuses on a sustanable business model. To offset rising input and operational cost, a price correction is necessary," said Balbir Singh Dhiloln, Head at Audi India. “The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning, thereby assuring sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners."

The company further informed that the upward price revision would be up to three per cent across all models.

Audi recently drove in the new Q5 SUV and is banking on the vehicle to further power the company in the new year. And while SUVs offered under ‘Q' account for 45% of the company's total sales here, there is much emphasis on the electric movement as well. Audi India currently has the most extensive EV portfolio among all luxury car manufacturers in the country.

And while EVs in the luxury space may not be volume drivers, Audi says it is a show of intent that is in line with Audi's global vision of cleaner and sustainable mobility. How much then will price hikes impact demand in the luxury space? It remains to be seen.

  • First Published Date : 02 Dec 2021, 03:38 PM IST