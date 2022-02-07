Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit

HT Auto
Ashok Leyland has more than 50 touchpoints across Bangladesh and is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in the country.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 02:18 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday announced that it will supply 200 trucks to the Bangladesh government as part of a $2-billion line of credit announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 135 built trucks have already been delivered to Bangladesh as part of the order.

The company had won the tender floated by the Bangladesh government for 135 fully-built trucks. The order comprising of 3T truck, hydraulic beam lifter and Sewerage sucker have already been handed over to the country's Roads and Highways Department in the current financial year.

After that, Ashok Leyland won another order comprising a lot of 65 units of Truck Mounted Wrecker - a specialised vehicle that will be deployed by the Bangladesh government for various highway applications. “Bangladesh is one of our key export markets, and this supply further strengthens our position in the country. We are enthused by the various export facilitation measures taken by the Indian Government," Amandeep Singh, head of the international operation, Ashok Leyland, told PTI.

(Also read | Ashok Leyland forms body to lead its sustainability plans)

Ashok Leyland has more than 50 touchpoints across Bangladesh and is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in the country. The company further plans to increase the volumes and footprint in overseas markets, especially in SAARC, GCC and Africa regions. “Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market," Singh added.

Apart from supplying various vehicles from India, the company also assembles its range of trucks, buses, and LCV vehicles locally at IFAD Auto Dhamrai plant in Bangladesh.

Late last year, Ashok Leyland delivered various armoured vehicles to J&K Police for anti-terror operations that were equipped with upgraded modern technology and with additional safety features. The vehicles named as 'Black Panthers' are fully air-conditioned, equipped with 14 CCTV cameras, PTZ Camera, 360 degrees view camera, public address system, flashlights, advanced medical kit, power backup, among other security features.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2022, 02:16 PM IST
TAGS: Ashok Leyland commercial vehicles CVs trucks
