Ashok Leyland delivers armoured vehicles to J&K Police for anti-terror ops

The DGP said that with the vehicles will help the police to effectively monitor the region and also help during any emergency situation due to the surveillance system installed in these vehicles. He referred to the Nagrota encounter recently, saying that the command vehicle used during the operation proved extremely useful in neutralising the terrorists.

The DGP also said that the vehicles have been provided to all ranges of Kashmir Zone. He said that in future the vehicles will also be provided to other Ranges of Jammu zone as well. He also added that Jammu and Kashmir Police is planning to provide these vehicles to all districts in both Kashmir and Jammu Zone.