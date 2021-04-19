In an attempt to promote electric mobility in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government is mulling the plan to provide electric two-wheelers to its state government employees on the basis of EMI, with the help of the central government agencies. Not only the current employees of the state government but the scheme will also cover the cooperative societies, public sector undertakings, and pensioners as well.

(Also Read: In pics: Toyota bZ4X electric compact SUV concept)

These electric two-wheelers would come with a range between 40-100 km on a single charge. Also, the EVs will come with three years of annual maintenance free as well. The amount of the EV price can be repaid within 24 to 60 months with zero investment from the state government.

According to Andhra Pradesh's state energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP Ltd (NREDCAP) shall be given the authority to operate the EMI scheme. To make the scheme successful, the state government will especially focus on the rural areas, where village or ward secretariat staff and other low-paid employees would benefit from the project. The Andhra Pradesh government will soon publish the official notice.

The project would see close collaboration from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited or EESL, a central government undertaking agency that has been working to promote electric mobility across India.

Andhra Pradesh has already released its EV policy, which aims to make the state an electric mobility hub, by incentivizing the e-mobility ecosystem stakeholders on both the supply and demand side. Andhra Pradesh government has proposed the allocation of 500 to 1,000 acres of land for developing EV Parks that will have the plug-and-play internal infrastructure, common facilities, and external infrastructure as well.

The state government will provide around 50% financial assistance on fixed capital investment to the developers of auto clusters and automotive suppliers manufacturing centres (ASMC) that are specific to electric vehicles. Apart from that, private charging stations, and hydrogen generation & refuelling infrastructure would be also given financial assistance.