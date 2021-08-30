Anand Mahindra wants specially-designed SUV dedicated to Avani Lekhara

After Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said he wishes to develop a new SUV dedicated to her and specially-designed for specially-abled people.

The 19-year-old para shooter won Gold in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event this morning, beating the 2016 Rio Games gold-medalist Cuiping Zhangh of China and reigning world campion Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine.

Anand Mahindra took to social media to express his desires to develop a new SUV. He wrote, "A week ago @DeepaAthlete suggested that we develop SUV’s for those with disabilities. Like the one she uses in Tokyo.I requested my colleague Velu, who heads Development to rise to that challenge. Well, Velu, I’d like to dedicate & gift the first one you make to Avani Lekhara."

Anand Mahindra referred to Veluswamy R, the carmaker's Chief of Global Product Development, in his tweet. Veluswamy R is the man behind developing Mahindra's most recent offering - the XUV700 SUV.