Anand Mahindra's lockdown blues best described by Scorpio chained to tree

Anand Mahindra on Friday shared a photo of a Mahindra Scorpio SUV chained, and literally at that, to a tree. And while he seemed to appreciate the owner's apparent love for the vehicle, he also joked about trying to break the chain, with a mask on!

Mahindra is known to share interesting photos, some often being humorous, on his Twitter profile which is followed by more than eight million people. The most-recent post, unsurprisingly, was well received by most as the chairman of Mahindra Group hinted at what the love of a car also means. "Not exactly a high tech locking solution but at least it shows the owner’s possessiveness! To me, this pic perfectly describes how I feel under lockdown," he said. "This weekend I’m going to try breaking that chain..(with my mask on!)"

Some of his followers were quick to point out that the Scorpio could break the chain on its own if driven back while some, on a rather serious note, pointed out that new-age vehicles need to be fitted with even more new-age security systems to keep them safe from GTA.

Either way, the photo of the Scorpio chained to the tree does indeed also highlight the problem of car theft that is quite rampant in several cities in India. The vehicle owner in this particular case though may have ensured one additional hurdle - or deterrant - for anyone with nefarious intentions.