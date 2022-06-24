Actor Kartik Aaryan gifted India's first McLaren worth 4.7 crore

Kartik Aaryan has a collection of super-capable vehicles but the McLaren GT is likely to find a special place in his garage.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account on Friday to reveal the latest addition to his growing car collection - a McLaren GT worth ₹4.7 crore. The country's first McLaren GT was gifted to Kartik by T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar after the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The McLaren GT may carry a rather expensive price tag but it is still the most affordable McLaren available to buyers in the country. The McLaren GT that now finds a place in Kartik's garage is done in a shade of Oragne with the alloys in gloss Black and with Azores callipers.

McLaren allows customers to add several customization options to their purchase. Needless to say, the core mechanics of the supercar remains as is and this particular rear-wheel drive model is powered by a four-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which puts out 611 bhp and offers 630 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. These figures help the McLaren GT jump to 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.2 seconds with top speed at 327 kmph.

But Kartik knows all about ultra capable machines on wheels with uber drive capabilities. He also owns a Lamborghini Urus Capsule Edition which he got shipped from the company facility in Italy. The actor's garage also has a BMW 5 Series, MINI Cooper S, and a Porsche 718 Boxster.

First Published Date: