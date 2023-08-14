77th Independence Day: Check Delhi traffic police advisory for vehicles

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for smooth vehicular movement on Tuesday, when the country will celebrate its 77th Independence Day. Traffic for the general public around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a speech on August 15, will remain closed between 4 am and 10 am. Only authorised vehicles will be able to enter.

Eight other stretches will remain closed for the general public on Tuesday. These include Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover.

Those vehicles that do not have parking labels for Independence Day may need to avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the traffic advisory said.

Further, Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed for vehicular movement.

Those looking to travel from north to south can take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkulan Road, Rani Jhansi Road, and reach their destinations in north Delhi and vice-versa, the advisory said.

Delhi Police has also beefed up security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Vehicles are being checked to ensure utmost safety.

On Independence Day, about 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate traffic. These officers will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

