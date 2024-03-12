Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo Dates Announced, To Be Held At 3 Venues

2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo dates announced, to be held at 3 venues

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 12 Mar 2024, 20:26 PM
Follow us on:
  • The mobility event will be scaled up compared to this year and will be simultaneously held at three venues in Delhi-NCR.
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is set to return in 2025 and will be held between January 17-22

Following the successful inaugural edition held earlier this year in Delhi, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo has been confirmed to return in 2025. The government has announced the dates for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 which will be held between January 17 and January 22. The mobility event will be scaled up compared to this year and will be simultaneously held at three venues in Delhi-NCR.

In a release, the government said that it decided to scale up the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in consultation with the automotive industry. The expo will now be held at Bharatmandapam at Pragati Maidan; Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) at Dwarka, and India Expo Center & Mart at Greater Noida.

Also Read : Bharat Mobility Global Expo is a phenomenal success, claims Piyush Goyal

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 promises to showcase a wide range of commercial and passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, auto components, tyres, battery and storage components, as well as software integrated into vehicles. The expo will also incorporate construction and other ancillary equipment. This will be a big upgrade from the passenger and electric vehicle showcases that dominated the 2024 edition. Moreover, the Bharat Mobility Show brought back the Indian two-wheeler players, which were otherwise missing from the previous editions of the Auto Expo, particularly in 2020 and 2023.

The government said the Bharat Mobility Expo would be an industry-led event with active participation from Industry associations like EEPC India, SIAM, ACMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, Invest India, CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM. The annual event also aims to highlight the start-up ecosystem within the mobility sector.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Global Pik Up
2498 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Vayve Mobility EVA
14 Kwh 70 kmph 250 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
View Details
Amo Mobility Inspirer
34 Ah 25 kmph 90 km
₹ 47,149 - 77,999
Compare View Offers
Kabira Mobility Kollegio
48 V/24 Ah 24 kmph 100 km/charge
₹45,990
Compare View Offers
Amo Mobility Brisk
32 Ah 25 kmph 100 km
₹66,000
Compare View Offers
Amo Mobility Jaunty
34 Ah 25 kmph 90 km
₹ 56,620 - 81,999
Compare View Offers

The Bharat Mobility Expo also promises to have new product launches, as part of the major highlights, apart from international delegations, buyers, and speakers. State governments will be invited to highlight their respective initiatives at the expo and attract new investments.

It’s unclear what happens to the existing auto shows created by the industry over decades. This includes the Auto Expo, Auto Components Show, and Automechanika, the Annual Auto Show or Excon. Notably, the Auto Expo was always a biennial event, while Bharat Mobility will be held annually.

Also Read : Is Bharat Mobility Global Expo's annual nature an indicative end for Auto Expo?

The centre organised the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in a span of three months as a global showcase of India’s mobility advancements. The first edition was held at Pragati Maidan between February 1-3, 2024, in partnership with several ministries and industry associations.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2024, 20:26 PM IST
TAGS: Bharat Mobility Global Expo Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Bharat Mobility auto shows
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS