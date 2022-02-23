HT Auto
Home News 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 gets 450 km of range, over 30 km more than previous model

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 gets 450 km of range, over 30 km more than previous model

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 also comes with three years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast chargers at no additional cost.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 10:53 AM
2022 Volkswagen ID.4
2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen has refreshed the ID.4 electric car for 2022 model year in the US and the latest ID.4 Pro model boasts a maximum EPA-estimated per charge range of 280 miles or 450 kilometres. This an increase of over 30 kilometres or 20 miles over the previous model year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The ID.4 Pro S rear-wheel-drive received an EPA-estimated range of 268 miles, while the AWD Pro was rated at an EPA-estimated 251 miles of range and the AWD Pro S was rated at an EPA-estimated 245 miles of range. Regardless of the drive, all ID.4 models feature an 84 kWh battery pack producing 201 horsepower or 150 kilowatts as standard on RWD ID.4s with the extra motor for AWD generating a combined 295 hp (220 kW).

(Also read | Volkswagen ID. Buzz gets 82 kWh battery pack, ready for March 9 global debut)

While Volkswagen hasn't revealed the reason for range increment of the 2022 ID.4 electric car, a January report had revealed that some minor changes will be coming to the ID.4 for 2022, including some unspecified software and hardware changes. However, a Volkswagen spokesperson informed Motor 1 that the range increment is part of a “minor refinement and component maturity, such as more refined fit and finish over time in production."

(Also read | Volkswagen aims to launch Porsche IPO in EV push)

The 2022 ID.4 also comes with three years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast chargers at no additional cost, helping owners of the vehicles eliminate range anxiety. Customers can manage their charging plan through the Electrify America app. Additionally, for the latest model year, the ID.4 also offers a Plug and Charge feature to help simplify the charging experience.

Electrify America currently has over 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual ultra-fast chargers open or with construction completed in the US. By 2026, the company aims to more than double its infrastructure with 1,800 charging stations comprised of 10,000 individual chargers in the US and Canada.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen ID.4 ID.4 electric car EV EVs electric vehicles electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Mahindra XUV700 to Honda Jazz: Top 10 safest cars in India tested by Global NCAP
Mahindra XUV700 to Honda Jazz: Top 10 safest cars in India tested by Global NCAP
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 gets 450 km of range, over 30 km more than previous model
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 gets 450 km of range, over 30 km more than previous model
2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted testing in Spiti, new details revealed
2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted testing in Spiti, new details revealed
Volvo S60 Black Edition breaks cover, features black accents and badging
Volvo S60 Black Edition breaks cover, features black accents and badging
Watch: Honda Accord sedan gets stuck on drawbridge, escapes being crushed
Watch: Honda Accord sedan gets stuck on drawbridge, escapes being crushed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city