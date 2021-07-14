2021 Maharashtra EV policy: Five key takeaways

Maharashtra government has announced its revised electric vehicle policy on Tuesday. The updated EV policy is expected to boost the adoption of green vehicles in the state. The ₹930 crore worth policy focuses on a two-pronged approach to promote electric mobility in the state.

(Also Read: Maharashtra aims 10% electrification of vehicle fleet with ₹930 cr EV policy)

The updated EV policy will be applicable till 31st March 2025 and it will encourage both demand creation among the consumers and improved supply through increased incentives to the manufacturers. Also, the policy focuses on creating a strong EV charging infrastructure to support the EV ecosystem in the state.

Here are five key takeaways of the 2021 Maharashtra EV policy.