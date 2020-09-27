2021 Lamborghini Urus gets new Graphite Capsule design package

Lamborghini has introduced a new Graphite Capsule design package for the 2021 Urus super SUV. There are four exterior matte colour options available for this edition - white Bianco Monocerus, black Nero Noctis, and grey Grigio Nimbus and Grigio Keres.

The lower parts of the car around the front, rear and side sills are all finished in the matte body color. Adding to the appeal of the Urus Graphite Capsule design, four shiny accent colors have been offered - orange Arancio Leonis and Arancio Dryope, yellow Giallo Taurus and green Verde Scandal. These accent colours pick out the distinctive lines of the Urus on the front splitter, door inserts and rear spoiler while making a bold statement.

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule design package

The 23-inch taigete rims, dedicated to the Graphite Capsule, also sport the accent color. On the rear, the exhaust features a new, dedicated black chrome finish. There are more than 16 different color combinations possible on the Urus Graphite Capsule edition. Lamborghini says this elevates the potential for customization to a higher level.

Inside, the package features dark, anodized aluminium trim on the dashboard and door panels, with new matte-finish carbon fiber inserts. The exterior accent colors are carried over into the interior on the upholstery, seat bolster inserts, Q-citura stitching and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests.

The Graphite Capsule edition also features ventilated Alcantara seats. It has been given a before-tax price of $218,009 in the US.