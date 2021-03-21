2021 Jeep Cherokee gets military-themed Freedom Edition

Jeep has expanded its Freedom Edition package to 2021 Jeep Cherokee in order to celebrate the brand's military heritage. The Freedom package is currently only being offered for Jeep's Wrangler lineup and hasn't appeared on the Cherokee nameplate since 2000.

The latest military edition is being offered on 2021 Cherokee's Latitude front-wheel-drive (4×2) and the four-wheel-drive (4×4) offerings. The special edition vehicle gets an 18-Inch X 7.0-inch matte-black aluminum wheels, Oscar Mike 'Military Star' hood decal, American flag front door decals, gloss black roof rails, matte black grille surround and black badging.

Exterior colour options on the vehicle include Bright White Clear-Coat and Sting-Gray (4x4 exclusive) that come for no extra cost. Diamond Black, Slate Blue and Olive Green body colours can be ordered by bearing an additional cost of $245.

On the inside, the Jeep Cherokee features black cloth seats with Oscar Mike embroidered accents on the front seats. Liquid titanium accent stitching compliments the look of the seats as well as the door trims. For an additional $265, one can go for the Mopar Interior Package that provides a cargo-area liner and Mopar slush mats.

The vehicle sources power from a 2.4-liter Tigershark MultiAir two four-cylinder engine that delivers 180 horsepower and 234 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. It features 16-valves, Variable Value Timing (VVT), and a flow-control valve intake manifold as well as Engine Stop/Start (ESS) technology.

The special edition 2021 Jeep Cherokee has been priced at $27,705 for the 4×2, while the 4x4 model has been priced at $29,205. One can also choose to configure the Freedom Edition online in order to customize the vehicle as per individual needs.