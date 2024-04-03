1983 to 2024: Maruti Suzuki touches 3 crore production milestone in 40 years

Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has announced to have crossed 3 crore cumulative production mark since its inception in 1983. This achievement includes production from the company's manufacturing facilities in Gurugram, Manesar (Haryana), and Hansalpur (Gujarat). Impressively, Maruti Suzuki's Indian operations have become the fastest among all Suzuki production bases to reach this milestone, accomplishing it in 40 years and 4 months since production began in December 1983, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki achieved its first crore in production by 1994, just 11 years after starting production. The company then reached the 5 crore production mark by April 2005, followed by the 10 crore mark in March 2011. Subsequently, Maruti Suzuki produced the next 10 crore vehicles in the following 7 years, achieving this feat by July 2018.

Out of the total, over 2.68 crore vehicles were manufactured at the company's facilities in Haryana, while over 32 lakh vehicles were produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). The iconic M800 played a significant role in reaching this milestone, contributing over 29 lakh units. Other successful models that have contributed significantly include the Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza, and Ertiga.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, highlighted the company's commitment to 'Make in India,' attributing their success to the dedicated workforce and value chain partners. He stated, "We remain committed towards ‘Make in India’ and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 per cent to the total vehicle exports from India." The Company commenced exports in 1987.

Takeuchi further outlined the company's future plans, including investments to increase annual production capacity to 4 million units by FY 2030-31. "Working towards this, we will set up two new greenfield manufacturing plants with a capacity of 10 lakh units each at Kharkhoda, Haryana, and Gujarat. We will also expand our range of models from the current 18 to 28 by FY 2030-31," he said.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki sells 18 models through NEXA, ARENA, and Commercial retail channels. The company also exports its product range to nearly 100 countries globally. Maruti Suzuki closed the last financial year (FY 2023-24) with sales of 1,759,881 units of passenger vehicles, marking its highest ever sales and a 9.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

