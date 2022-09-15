In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the new breed of iconic muscle car
Ford Mustang Dark Horse sits above Mustang GT. It is available in Blue Ember metallic paint that is exclusive to Dark Horse version.
Other improvements of Mustang Dark Horse includes NACA ducts for cooling brakes, engine oil cooler, rear axle cooler, more powerful cooling fans and a lighter radiator.
The Mustang Dark Horse gets a 6-speed TREMEC manual transmission that comes with an oil cooler. There is also a 10-speed automatic transmission on offer.
The 5.0-litre Coyote V8 as it is called now comes with specially modified piston connecting rods that were first introduced on Mustang Shelby GT500 that produced 760 hp.
Ford Mustang Dark Horse comes with the same 5.0-litre V8 but the internals have been revised so the power output will be somewhere around 500 hp.
The Mustang Dark Horse is the first new performance name for the brand since Mustang Bullitt was introduced in 2001.
