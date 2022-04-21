HT Auto
Hyundai's all-electric car sales more than doubled in March

The sales of battery electric models from Hyundai stood at 11,447 units in March, which is up 105% from a year ago.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 11:31 AM
New Hyundai Kona Electric car
Hyundai sold 313,926 cars globally in March this year, which is 17% less than a year ago. Its sales are lower than in Q1 of 2021 too, with a decline of 9.8%. But its all-electric car sales more than doubled, when compared to 2021. The sales of battery electric models stood at 11,447 units, which is up 105%. The plug-in electric car wholesales also increased to 14,693 units, up 58% year-over-year, which is about 4.7% of the total volume.

However, sales of plug-in hybrid models were down by 12%. The hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle sales also decreased. The company attributed the decline in overall sales to "unfavorable external factors, including ongoing components shortages, cost fluctuations of raw materials and the resurgence of Covid-19.

So far this year, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesales have amounted to over 42,000, up 95% year-over-year. This represents 4.6% of the total wholesale sales.

(Also read | Hyundai recalls 2019 Nexo models due to possible hydrogen fuel leak, fire risk)

Talking about specific models, the most popular electric model from Hyundai - the Ioniq 5, recorded sales of 7,685 units, which is disappointing when compared to 10,000+ units sold in February. Sales of The best of the rest is the Hyundai Kona Electric with over 3,200 units.

Sales of Hyundai Tucson PHEV stood at 2,260 units while Santa Fe PHEV saw sales of 522 units. Hyundai Ioniq Electric saw 544 units sold while its plug-in version saw sales of 464 units. Retails of Ioniq 5 in Europe stood at 2,871 units while that in US stood at 2,700 units.

The hydrogen fuel cell model from Hyundai - the Nexo - noted 445 sales. The Genesis GV60 BEV sales exceeded 1,000 for the very first time, reaching 1,131 in March.

 

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Kona Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
