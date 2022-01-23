HT Auto
Home Auto General Motors to revamp its New York factory to build electric motor parts

General Motors to revamp its New York factory to build electric motor parts

General Motors has a goal in place of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2022, 10:51 AM
The General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. (Reuters)
The General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. (Reuters)

General Motors will spend about $154 million to renovate an aging factory near Buffalo, New York, so that it can make key parts for electric vehicle motors in the factory. It will build stator modules, the part that creates a magnetic field to turn the motor. The part will be used in motors for new electric trucks and SUVs.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The automaker will also add about 230 jobs at the factory in Lockport, which is about 30 miles or 48 kilometers northeast of Buffalo. The plant currently has about 1,500 workers who make radiators, condensers, heater cores, oil coolers and other parts for internal combustion engines in trucks and SUVs. The company will fill in the new positions between 2023 and 2026.

(Also read | What makes Elon Musk tease General Motors?)

Additionally, General Motors will also invest in buying and installing equipment needed to make the new part. Renovations to the plant will begin immediately but the plant that was built in 1910 will keep building combustion engine parts.

General Motors already has a goal in place of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035. The carmaker plans to spend $35 billion to roll out more than 30 new battery vehicles globally by 2025 with an aim to beat Tesla as the electric vehicle sales leader.

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found teasing General Motors on Twitter after the auto giant sold only 26 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021. When a Twitter account Tesla Silicon Valley Club wrote on the microblogging site that general Motors sold only 26 electric vehicles in Q4 of 2021, Elon Musk was quick to reply with a short and easy answer. He wrote, “Room to improve…" While Tesla CEO Elon Musk didn't boast about his company's deliveries in the same quarter, there was a clear hint about it.

(with inputs from AP)

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2022, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric vehicles EVs EV Elon Musk General Motors
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Cars launching in India by March 2022
Cars launching in India by March 2022
Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor
Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor
Lamborghini to say goodbye to pure internal combustion engines this year
Lamborghini to say goodbye to pure internal combustion engines this year
As Tata Motors ramps up production, it expects growth momentum to continue
As Tata Motors ramps up production, it expects growth momentum to continue
Bugatti Chiron enters final phase of production
Bugatti Chiron enters final phase of production

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city