HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Zypp Electric Plans To Hire 3,000 Women Delivery Partners In 2022

Zypp Electric plans to hire 3,000 women delivery partners in 2022

Zypp Electric aims to penetrate the last-mile delivery market with an enhanced workforce.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 07:06 PM
The company claims that this increasing number of women delivery partners will enhance Zypp's service.
The company claims that this increasing number of women delivery partners will enhance Zypp's service.
Zypp Electric plans to hire 3,000 women delivery partners in 2022
The company claims that this increasing number of women delivery partners will enhance Zypp's service.
The company claims that this increasing number of women delivery partners will enhance Zypp's service.

Indian EV logistics company Zypp Electric on Tuesday announced that it aims to expand its women driver-partners by hiring and training 3,000 women by the end of 2022. This would increase the number of the company's women delivery partners by 60 times. Zypp also said that it will focus on skilling women to ride electric vehicles and train them as delivery partners in a male-dominated profession.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Sales of EVs triple in India in 2021, electric mobility picks up momentum)

The company claims that this increasing number of women delivery partners will enhance Zypp's service. It would also help the ever-growing last-mile delivery market and demand, claims the company.

Speaking about the hiring strategy, Rashi Agarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Zypp Electric, said that the plan is a part of the company's aim to create a sustainable and inclusive future.

“As women continue to become an integral part of the industry, it is important to put aside gender biases and have women working on the ground in male-dominant roles like in the rider or technology team at Zypp," she further added.

Akash Gupta, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zypp Electric said that EVs will create a new opportunity for women driver-partners to enter into gig delivery workforce as electric scooters are easy to drive and have gearless controls with speed calibration which are easy and comfortable to learn and drive around the city for all gender types.

The last-mile delivery market has been growing at a fast pace in the last few years, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as demands for doorstep delivery has increased exponentially. Electric two-wheelers are finding an increasing number of takers in the segment.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 07:06 PM IST
TAGS: Zypp Electric electric vehicle electric scooter electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

India accounts for 5 lakh road accidents every year, says Nitin Gadkari
India accounts for 5 lakh road accidents every year, says Nitin Gadkari
Battery electric vehicles contributed over 6% to total global car sales in 2021
Battery electric vehicles contributed over 6% to total global car sales in 2021
Zypp Electric plans to hire 3,000 women delivery partners in 2022
Zypp Electric plans to hire 3,000 women delivery partners in 2022
BYD sees India as a strategic hub, says an official
BYD sees India as a strategic hub, says an official
Chip crisis might see a second wave due to Russia-Ukraine conflict: Details here
Chip crisis might see a second wave due to Russia-Ukraine conflict: Details here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city