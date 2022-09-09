World EV Day: Auto industry pitches for sustainable EV ecosystem in India

Indian automakers have plans to bring affordable EVs into the country. Mahindra recently unveiled its much-awaited electric SUV, the Mahindra XUV400 electric car which will compete against Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

On the occasion of World EV Day on Friday, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) stated that it is important to strengthen the local supply chain of the country in order to establish a sustainable ecosystem for electric vehicles. The body also stressed the adoption of electric mobility and urged people to join the green bandwagon.

Director General of SMEV Sohinder Gill stated there has been a positive response from the public for electric vehicles. “The overwhelming response from the citizens has outpaced the supply side of OEMs. As we move forward with the aim of making India an EV hub, it's imperative that all stakeholders are in harmony so a solid logistical foundation can be built for the industry," added Gill. He requested industry players to come together with a common aim to build a sustainable environment related to electric vehicles.

Tata Power Head Business Development (EV) Virendra Goyal said that the development of easy and accessible charging infrastructure is an absolute necessity for the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Mahindra & Mahindra Executive Director (Auto and Farm sectors) Rajesh Jejurikar said the automaker is positive about the expansion of electric mobility in India. Mahindra recently unveiled Mahindra XUV400 electric vehicle which the company plans to launch soon for the Indian market. The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

The state governments of the country have also come up with their EV policies that include offering incentives and building strong charging infrastructure. The Delhi government has been working relentlessly to push and encourage EV adoption as one of the main cons that the city reels under is pollution. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT) lauded the Delhi government's action plan to install 18,000 new charging stations by 2024. The organisations also noted that similar plans can be implemented by other states to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

