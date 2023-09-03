Watch: Tata Motors teases new Nexon EV facelift ahead of September 7 debut

Tata Motors has been teasing its upcoming Nexon EV facelift over the last few days ahead of its scheduled debut on September 7. Tata Motors teased the facelifted iteration of the popular compact electric SUV again on Sunday through a fresh teaser video. The new teaser shows the SUV's sleek LED daytime running lights and other elements of the front profile. Tata Motors has already revealed the Nexon facelift. Expect the facelifted version of the electric SUV too to follow the same path as the ICE variant.

The new Tata Nexon EV facelift will come with a significantly updated design. There will be a significantly updated front profile with sleek LED headlamps featuring integrated LED daytime running lights, which will come carrying multiple LED bars at the edge. The lower front fascia will come featuring sleek black fog lamp housing and a black panel at the centre. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the interior, which will come sporting a black and beige theme as the video indicates.

The upcoming Nexon EV facelift will come with a dual-tone exterior theme, sporty alloy wheels, and updated LED taillights with a sleek LED strip connecting them through the centre of the tailgate.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Nexon EV facelift will get a redesigned steering wheel, complemented by a revamped touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. The dashboard and the centre console too will come as updated. The 10.25-inch touchscreen is the main USP inside the cabin, while there will be a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster, which can be customised to display navigation.

Tata Motors has not revealed the specifications of the upcoming Nexon EV facelift. However, expect the SUV to retain the same battery, and electric powertrain as the current model. Expect the specifications too remain the same as well.

