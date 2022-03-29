Watch: From plain metal sheets to shiny Tesla Model Y at Giga Berlin

Tesla last week opened its much-awaited Gigafactory in Berlin, which is the second Giga plant of the company outside the US. Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself handed over 30 Model Y electric crossovers to the buyers during the grand opening of the factory. The Giga Berlin is capable of rolling out 500,000 cars initially, as it has been permitted by the German government. Now a video has emerged online showing the interior of the Giga Berlin and the entire process of how Model Y cars are made there.

As the Youtuber, StuffmasterBen described, the video was playing on a screen in the factory during the delivery day event. The action-packed drone footage shows how from bare sheet metals, shiny Model Y cars are made.

Tesla Giga Berlin currently manufactures Model Y cars and at a later stage, it could start producing other EVs like Model 3. Tesla Model Y is the second bestselling car from the electric vehicle company after the Model 3. This plant will make cars for the German market. Also, it will export cars to other European markets as well. The Giga Berlin comes as the fourth Giga factory of Tesla. Also, this is the second outside the US, after Guiga Shanghai.

Tesla has been facing flak from consumers and critics because of long waiting periods. The opening of Giga Berlin is expected to reduce the waiting period for the buyers significantly.

The automaker has been facing steep competition in China, which is one of its crucial markets outside North America. The Giga Shanghai which makes Model 3 and Model Y for China and other overseas markets, has been struggling to cater to the demand. The opening of Giga Berlin is expected to ease pressure from Giga Shanghai.

