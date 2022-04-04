WardWizard Mobility sells 5,020 units in March, records 30,761 units in FY22

WardWizard Mobility, the maker of Joy e-bikes has announced on Monday that it sold a total of 5,020 units of electric two-wheelers in March 2022. Also, the EV company claims to have sold a total of 30,761 units of electric two-wheelers in the last financial year, marking a whopping 702 per cent growth. In FY21, the Ev company sold 3,834 units of electric two-wheelers.

(Also Read: Is Tesla inching towards $4 trillion worth? Here's what analysts say)

Also, the EV company claims that it recorded a 328 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in March this year, as compared to the same month a year ago when it retailed 1,174 units. The Ev manufacturer also mentioned that this was the first time when Joy e-bike's monthly sales volume crossed the 5,000 units mark.

Speaking about the sales performance in March 2022 and FY2021-22, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, in the current financial year, the company will increase its investment in R&D, diversify its product portfolio and strengthen its market presence as well. "With the fuel prices touching the sky, we are observing fast shift toward electric two-wheelers and are confident to create another sales benchmark," she further added.

Considering the growing demands for electric vehicles, especially the electric two-wheelers, WardWizard aims to upscale its product offensive with aggressive plans.

The electric two-wheelers are witnessing rapidly surging demands because of multiple factors. One among them is the rapidly rising price of petrol. Apart from that lower maintenance and ownership cost is another major factor that is driving the consumers toward electric vehicles rather than ICE vehicles. FAME-II scheme along with several state governments' subsidy driven EV policies too are promoting electric mobility across the country, helping the demand for electric vehicles to surge significantly.

First Published Date: