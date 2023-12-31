Want an Ola S1 Pro on rent? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal thinks it’s possible

Ola Electric has big plans for the electric mobility space and its next venture could be the two-wheeler rental business. In a tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO - Ola Electric , recently hinted at the possibility. The Ola co-founder is in Goa and rented an S1 Pro to ride in the beach state, possibly prompting the rental business idea.

In a tweet on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Aggarwal wrote, “Thinking of building a rental service for our S1 products in tourist cities. Any comments where all in India you would use? Any other suggestions? Best comment gets an Ola S1X+."

Thinking of building a rental service for our S1 products in tourist cities. Any comments where all in India you would use? Any other suggestions?



Best comment gets an Ola S1X+ 🙂🛵! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 29, 2023

While the idea is on a nascent stage for Ola Electric and Aggarwal, it does seem to have feasibility. Earlier this year, Royal Enfield became the first two-wheeler maker to enter the rental business officially. The Chennai-based motorcycle maker announced its rental program in 25 cities across the country through more than 40 motorcycle rental operators. The company also revealed it will have more than 300 motorcycles on offer.

Ola Electric would be keen to study RE’s business model to understand the viability of the rental business. Renting two-wheelers is particularly popular in tourist destinations, especially in places like Goa, Pondicherry, Manali and more. The rental business also has limited players with nearly zero presence from the big companies.

Rented an Ola S1 Pro in Goa and driving around. So much fun! pic.twitter.com/DvEJJMfGLS — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 29, 2023

The move will also allow Ola Electric to bring its models to the masses at affordable prices. The company could also look at integrating the service into its mobile app itself, allowing users to rent the e-scooters seamlessly for a few hours or up to several days. Should it be feasible, expect Ola to make some announcements as early as next year itself.

